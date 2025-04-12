TMC holds Centre responsible for spread of fake med

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for its failure to check the circulation of fake medicines in the market. The ruling party in Bengal raised a series of questions as to how these fake medicines were sold in the Indian market when there is a regulatory body — the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). It further stated that no drugs are sold in the market unless they get approval of CDSCO which is under the Union Health Ministry.

Trinamool Congress on social media questioned how the fake medicines got clearance. Trinamool Congress also came down heavily on the Centre for the price rise of the essential drugs. It said that the prices of 900 essential medicines have gone up. In a social media post, Trinamool Congress said: “Spurious medicines have flooded Indian markets. Shockingly, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has hiked prices of these very drugs, raising serious questions. How did fake medicines clear? What action has been taken against guilty companies? Were prices raised to offset their financial losses.”