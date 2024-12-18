TMC highlights ‘Banglar Bari’ success as fund disbursal starts

Kolkata: On the day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the disbursal of funds for Awas Yojana beneficiaries, her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), took to social media to showcase stories of how the state government’s initiative is transforming lives across Bengal while also accusing the Centre of showing a step-motherly attitude.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress shared a video of a woman, Putul Naskar, a resident of South 24-Parganas who said that they have complete faith in the Mamata Banerjee government and they will get a house. Naskar, who lives in a mud house said: “We have seen 2-3 incidents of storms. We had to stay the night elsewhere.

We do not have funds to set up a house. Therefore, we had urged for a house. We are getting benefits of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme of the state government. We hope that we will also get a house. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) always keeps her words.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) also spoke about the Centre’s deprivation to the state as the former had stopped providing funds.

Trinamool Congress highlighted how Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Banglar Bari’ lights up the lives of people across Bengal. In the latest video posted by the party on Tuesday, Naskar shared how her daily life has been severely impacted due to the Centre’s withholding of housing scheme funds. The ‘Banglar Bari’ video series began on December 11 with the first set of videos shared across Trinamool’s digital platforms.

“With lakhs of people across West Bengal eagerly awaiting housing assistance under the GoWB’s visionary ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme, the Trinamool Congress released the fifth video in its video series today, coinciding with Chief Minister Banerjee’s event marking the release of funds,” Trinamool Congress said on X. Notably, in February this year, the Chief Minister promised to provide a roof over the heads of those deprived of their rightful housing assistance under the Centre’s Awas Yojana.

The ruling party also said that the Mamata Banerjee government kept its word and the disbursement of the first instalment under ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme started on Tuesday.

“While the Centre deprives Bengal’s people of Awas Yojana funds, CM @MamataOfficial steps up with #BanglarBari, ensuring every family gets the shelter they deserve,” reads TMC’s post on X.