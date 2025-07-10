TMC: Guj bridge collapse a reflection of corruption, negligence

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, tearing into the much-touted “Gujarat Model” in the wake of yet another bridge collapse in Gujarat, which has so far claimed at least 11 lives.

The ruling party in Bengal mocked the BJP’s repeated endorsements of the “Gujarat Model”, calling the incident a grim reflection of the deep-rooted corruption and administrative negligence that, it alleged, pervades the state’s governance.

Drawing a stark parallel with the Morbi bridge tragedy of 2022, the TMC said the BJP’s “double-engine sarkar” had once again failed the people. “This is not an isolated mishap but a tragic reminder of systemic decay under BJP rule,” TMC stated.

Calling for accountability at the highest levels, the TMC demanded a transparent, immediate and independent investigation into the Vadodara bridge collapse to determine responsibility and ensure justice for the victims.

In a post on X aimed directly at Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and PM Modi, TMC wrote: “LIVES LOST as yet another bridge collapses in Gujarat.

From Morbi to Vadodara, how many more tragedies before accountability is ensured, @Bhupendrapbjp? Is this the much-celebrated ‘Gujarat Model’ that PM @narendramodi continues to champion? Will this too be dismissed as an ‘Act of God’ or will you finally accept it for what it is: AN ACT OF FRAUD!” After a bridge collapse in Kolkata in 2016, PM Modi had termed the incident as an “act of fraud”.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated: “What will the Prime Minister say now? Is it an ‘act of fraud’? Another bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Vadodara. The death toll is yet to be ascertained as it is increasing and many are missing. A few years ago, we saw the Morbi bridge collapse where nearly 200 people died. This too was in Gujarat! This incident calls for an immediate, thorough, and

transparent probe.

The responsibility for such back-to-back mishaps lies with the State Government alone.”Party’s national spokesperson Shashi Panja stated: “Another bridge collapse in Gujarat. This was the bridge the local people were complaining about as it was in a dilapidated condition, but the BJP-led Gujarat government never took cognisance. It is a double-engine Sarkar failure of the BJP government.”

Incidentally, in the first six months of 2025, several major bridges collapsed across the country. Last year, nearly 12 bridges collapsed in Bihar within a span of 20 days. On June 15, Indrayani River Bridge collapsed in Pune, killing four and injuring many.