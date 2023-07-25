TMC gets Ronghat Gram Panchayat after BJP member joins ruling party

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) captured Ronghat Gram Panchayat in North 24-Parganas Bongaon after a BJP Panchayat member joined Trinamool on Tuesday.



Out of 30 seats in Ronghat Gram Panchayat, Trinamool bagged 15 seats in the recently concluded Panchayat elections. BJP secured 12 seats while CPIM won 3 seats. The ruling party in the state required one member to reach the magic figure. BJP member Ruma Mondal joined Trinamool Congress. With this, the ruling party’s number has reached 16 while BJP’s number dropped to 11. The ruling Trinamool Congress has won 34,901 of the total 63,229 gram panchayat seats across West Bengal and the BJP came a distant second with 9,719 seats.

Mondal who joined Trinamool Congress said that she was always attracted by the development projects carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government. After joining the ruling party, she said that she wanted to get a ticket from Trinamool Congress. As she failed to get a ticket, she switched to BJP. Mondal joined Trinamool Congress in presence of district Trinamool Congress president Biswajit Das.

The ruling Trinamool Congress during the Panchayat election campaign focused on the development work done by the Mamata Banerjee government. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had also directed all her party MLAs to reach out to the people with a detailed account of the development works taking place in the state for the past 11 years. The ruling party has already published a ‘handbook’ containing the schemes and development projects carried out by the state government. All MLAs were asked to reach out to the people with the ‘handbook’ in hand to make people aware of the development schemes run by the state for the past 11 years.