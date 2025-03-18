TMC gears up to strengthen organisation, review meet to be held at booth level

Kolkata: Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s instruction to strengthen booth level organisation especially in those where his party lost in a close margin during 2024 Lok Sabha election, the party leaders in the districts have pulled up their socks and jumped into action.

Review meetings will be held at booth level with the special emphasis being given on the Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituencies like Malda North, Alipurduar, Purulia, Ranaghat, East Midnapore Lok Sabha where Trinamool Congress’ performance was not up to the mark.

According to sources, booth wise party workers’ meetings may also take place. During the 2021 Assembly elections, the booth level party workers meeting had also taken place.

Sources in the party said that special emphasis will be given on around 15,000-20,000 booths out of total 80,499 booths in the state.

The ruling party in Bengal was also focusing on the booths and the assembly segments where the party lagged behind the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During his virtual meeting with the party leaders last Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee had directed to prepare booth wise reports based on Assembly segments.

In various places, the Trinamool leaders in the districts were in the process of forming a booth committee.

Abhishek Banerjee on

Saturday expressed his apprehension that the BJP might adopt unfair tactics and manipulate electoral rolls of Bengal ahead of 2026 Assembly elections in a very similar way that they did in Maharashtra and Delhi thereby winning both the Assembly elections. He also announced the formation of an electoral roll verification committee at different levels.

Banerjee had announced that a committee will be formed for verifications at various levels like booths, wards, Panchayats, towns, blocks and districts each and electoral roll supervisors will be appointed.

At Panchayat level, the supervisors will be called Panchayat electoral roll supervisors whereas the town committee will be named as town electoral roll supervisors.