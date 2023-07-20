TMC gears up for record turnout at Martyrs’ Day rally

Kolkata: Ahead of the Martyrs’ Day mega event on Friday, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee shared a video message welcoming all to attend it while wholesome arrangements are being made on war footing to accommodate lakhs of party workers who will be pouring in for the grand rally.



TMC leader Shashi Panja on Thursday shared a video message on her Twitter handle where party chairperson Mamata Banerjee shared her welcome message. She said: “July 21 has always been special for ‘Ma Mati Manush’. Every year, on this day, we witness inclement weather and yet our party workers and supporters brave the rain to make it to the venue. I welcome everyone to attend the event in person. Those that cannot make it to the venue can watch it on television.” She added: “I urge all to maintain peace tomorrow. I have instructed all the state administration officials to ensure people can reach the venue and return home peacefully.”

On Thursday evening, Mamata went to Dharmatala to inspect the last-minute preparations ahead of the event on Friday. Present on the dais with her were other leaders of the party, including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Santanu Sen, Debasish Kumar among others. Also present were TMC Youth Congress leaders Saayoni Ghosh and Trinankur Bhattacharya. A soiree was held at the spot with songs dedicated to the martyrs. The TMC supremo joined the others in humming the tunes but kept checking the updates on the preparations.

It is learnt that she will be delivering her speech on Friday at 1 pm. She is expected to lay out the strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls where 42 seats in Bengal will be going for elections. Other party leaders such as Abhishek, Hakim, Subrata Bakshi, among others will be addressing the workers from the dais before the party chairperson’s speech. Party leaders have also been given charge of the camp offices while the event will be screened live on giant screens in other states where TMC has been able to establish their party offices. Over the years, TMC has increased its presence in states such as Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Goa. Giant screens will also be installed in the city at Shyambazar, Girish Park, Lake Town, Park Street, Esplanade, Chetla, Tollygunge, Hazra etc.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee inspected the arrangements at Gitanjali Stadium where food arrangements have been made. On Friday, rice and egg curry will be served to the party workers who have been accommodated there.