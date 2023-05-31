TMC gears up for Nandigram leg of Nabajowar campaign

With Trinamool Congress’ Nabajowar reaching East Midnapore, the party is likely to add more teeth to its campaign as the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee prepares to enter Nanidgram on Thursday where he is likely to throw an open challenge to the BJP which had wrested the seat from TMC in the last Assembly elections.

Party sources said that Abhishek is likely to enter Nandigram on foot on Thursday which the party believes will draw a massive number of people.

Sources said: “TMC has planned a grand entry for Nandigram. Every worker here has been issued detailed instructions to make all necessary arrangements. This leg of the Nabajowar journey will be special as it will seek to convey to the BJP about TMC’s hold in this constituency which had helped shape Mamata’s political journey in state politics.”

Abhishek is likely to walk from Chandipur to Nandigram, covering about 20 km. This will be part of the Jana Sanyog Yatra. He is likely to meet the families of the martyrs of the Nandigram protest movement.

He is also scheduled to meet the family of the person who was, according to TMC, run over by Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy.

The East Midnapore which roughly consists of about 16 Assembly constituencies, have apparently remained a fort of the Adhikari family.

Abhishek has already launched broadsides at the Adhikari family on entering East Midnapore, throwing an open challenge to Suvendu to get him arrested by the central agency. Abhishek openly called Suvendu an extortionist and a traitor.

Abhishek also demanded that Suvendu’s father Sisir Adhikari should hold a meeting and tell the people which party he belongs to. Even though Sisir Adhikari and one of his sons, Dibyendu Adhikari, are TMC MPs on paper, they have openly attended BJP events in the

recent past.

They had also attended the recent inauguration of the new parliament building which TMC as a party had boycotted.

However, Nandigram is a different ball game since it is a constituency that has always remained close to the heart of Trinamool’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

It played a major role in bringing TMC to power in 2011 by overthrowing the Left Front government’s 34 years of rule. But, equations changed here when in the 2021 Assembly elections Mamata was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari who had then switched to BJP from TMC. Party sources said that since then Nandigram has again become a challenge for TMC.