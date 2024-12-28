TMC gears up for 2026 polls: To launch ‘Alapcharita’ campaign on January 27

Kolkata: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to bolster its organisational strength across districts, placing women leaders at the forefront of its key initiatives to drive grassroots engagement and momentum.

The women’s wing of the Trinamool Congress is set to launch a massive campaign starting January 27 across all districts. This initiative will provide grassroots workers with a platform to voice their opinions directly to party leaders, as part of a programme aimed at strengthening people-to-people connections.

The programme, titled ‘Alapcharita’, aims to foster stronger coordination between party leaders and grassroots workers. Trinamool Congress leaders are confident that this initiative will enhance communication and fortify the party’s foundation at the local level. With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, Bengal’s ruling party has already begun efforts to reinforce its organisational presence in every corner of the state.

The women’s wing of the Trinamool Congress will also be organising rallies across districts and blocks on January 4 to push for the implementation of the Aparajita Bill.

The women leaders will highlight the importance of implementing the Aparajita Bill. In September this year, the Mamata Banerjee-led government introduced and passed the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 proposing the death penalty for rape convicts while also introducing death as an alternative punishment for all categories of rape in the state-specific penal code. After the Bill was passed in the Assembly it was sent to the Bengal Governor and eventually to the President of India.

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of TMC has already started implementing another unique programme called ‘Diksha’ where young leaders of the party in all blocks will get to know the history and legacy of the party and the struggle of the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee had set up the party in 1998 after which the organisation had evolved in various ways in the past few decades. The newcomers will be taught how Mamata Banerjee had taken her party forward and how she had carried out her struggle.The young leaders will also be informed how Banerjee wants to see her party evolving in the future.