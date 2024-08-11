TMC gains control of Ruidanga GP from BJP

Cooch Behar: In a significant political shift, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken control of the Ruidanga Gram Panchayat (GP) in Mathabhanga Assembly Constituency from the BJP. On Saturday night, two BJP Panchayat members from Ruidanga, Vakesh Dev Singh and Mithun Vishnu, along with Panchayat committee member Moumita Adhikari, joined the TMC. District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik formally welcomed the new members by presenting them with party flags. This development has altered the political landscape of the Ruidanga Gram Panchayat, which was previously under BJP control.With the defection of the two BJP members, the TMC now holds the majority.



Bhowmik commented on the shift, stating: “In the Panchayat elections, the BJP had won a total 24 GPs. However, following the Lok Sabha election results, 18 Gram Panchayats have transitioned to our control. Members from the remaining six GPs are also in contact with us.”

BJP district president Sukumar Roy remarked: “There will be no benefit in taking the Panchayat by threatening. The common people are with us.”