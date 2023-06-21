TMC forms spl monitoring team for Panchayat polls in Alipurduar

Trinamool has formed a special monitoring team for the entire Alipurduar District for the upcoming Panchayat elections, just as they did for the municipal elections.

The members of this team, operating from the district office, will oversee the election process throughout the district.

The team will remain active until the day the poll results are declared. Prakash Chik Baraik, the Trinamool district president in Alipurduar, stated that the team has already started its work since Tuesday.

Prakash mentioned: “A total of 128 observers have been assigned, with two observers for each of the 64 Gram Panchayats in Alipurduar district. Additionally, a special team of 20 people will be stationed at the district office. Since there are no elections in the Alipurduar and Falakata municipalities, the top party leaders from these areas will naturally be part of the monitoring team. The leaders of the party’s district committee and sister organizations are also present. Our focus will be on all the booths in the 64 Gram Panchayats of the district. We will collect daily reports, monitor the progress of campaigns, identify any issues at the booths, and assess the level of promotion.”

Incidentally, a similar monitoring team had also been formed during the municipal elections for the Alipurduar and Falakata municipalities in the Alipurduar District. Prakash added: “We achieved significant success with the monitoring team during the municipal elections and the results are still fresh in everyone’s minds. Our goal is clear, we will reach every household and highlight the work done by the state government. We will also expose the anti-people activities of the BJP government at the centre. In the last Assembly elections, we fell short of our desired results due to a failure to convince the people. However, we have overcome the opposition in the municipal elections in the district. Our monitoring team will work tirelessly, closely monitoring the situation.”

According to Trinamool leaders, booth committees have been established in every booth across the district. Additionally, the party has active labor union units in all 64 tea gardens of the district. Trinamool workers will reach out to each specific number of families in the area, starting from each booth. The presence of active booth committees will undoubtedly facilitate the work of the monitoring team.