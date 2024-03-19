TMC forms poll committees in 30 Lok Sabha constituencies

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has formed an election committee each in 30 Lok Sabha seats where the Opposition parties have some strength.



These election committees will supervise the campaign of candidates and look after every minute detail related to the election process the candidates

will go through.

Each committee will have 15 members with a chairman at the top. There are also co-chairmen and executive members in the committees. MLAs will also be part of the team in their respective jurisdictions.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, the committees have been formed only in those 30 Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies where the party may face a formidable opponent. It is apprehended that in a number of Lok Sabha seats there will be a tough battle between the Trinamool Congress and BJP.

In the 2019 LS elections, Trinamool Congress won 22 seats while the BJP won 18 seats. Congress managed to get only 2. The ruling party in Bengal has started strengthening its party organizations much ahead of scheduled Lok Sabha polls especially in the areas where the saffron party had secured a considerable amount of votes.

Women’s votes are “utmost crucial” and hence the ruling party is strategizing its plans on how to ensure women’s votes during the Parliamentary elections. The women wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) undertook a massive 45-day-long campaign in all the blocks of Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha elections to strengthen its organisation at the district level across the state.

The programme ended on February 6. At least 10,000 meetings were conducted in the districts during this period. One of the main purposes of the move was to reach out to the women voters ahead of the Parliamentary elections.

Processions were taken out in all blocks aiming to get the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats. The women leaders from the ruling party in the state connected with the women across the state through a series of “para baithaks” and provided mentorship to those interested in active politics.