TMC forms new Chhatra Parishad unit for JU

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is learnt to have formed a new Chhatra Parishad unit for Jadavpur University where Left-supporting students play a dominant role in campus politics.



A meeting was convened on Thursday night where the party’s senior and youth leaders met to float the new unit. The meeting took place at a party office in Bijoygarh area and was attended by Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim, Debashish Kumar, Moloy Mazumder and Baishanor Chatterjee. The youth leaders attending the meeting were Trinankur Bhattacharya, Sarthak Banerjee and Rajanya Halder, were also present among others.

A communication issued by the party read: “Under the guidance and inspiration of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee and Hon’ble national General Secretary Sri Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad are pleased to announce the newly appointed Chairperson Sanjib Pramanick & President Rajanya Haldar of the Jadavpur University TMCP Unit.”

It is learned that although a TMCP unit in the university was set up long ago, it was dismantled later. Hence, the party has now decided to form a new unit at a time when Jadavpur University is now under the scanner following the death of a first-year student who allegedly fell victim to ragging. The incident has apparently triggered a political slugfest at the Left dominant university campus where the TMC and the BJP are looking for entry.

Recently, the Left-backed student bodies in the university clashed with the youth wings of TMC and BJP. Both these parties have blamed the Left students for the alleged anarchy in the university, which includes resistance by students towards installation of CCTV in the campus.