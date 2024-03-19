TMC forms 21-member core committee for Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The Lok Sabha elections in the state are slated for seven phases, with the first phase commencing on April 19 in Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency. Political parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP, have launched their election campaigns.



Trinamool Congress has devised a new campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha elections in Cooch Behar. On Tuesday, a 21-member core committee was established by the Trinamool Congress for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency. This core committee comprises both existing and new leaders, with Abhijit De Bhowmik, president of Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress, and Girindranath Barman, district chairman, leading the committee. Notable members of this committee include North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha constituency candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, state Trinamool vice-president Rabindranath Ghosh, spokesperson Parthapratim Roy and various branch presidents.

Addressing Trinamool’s core committee formation, Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “Following instructions from the state leadership, a 21-member committee has been formed with representation from the district president and chairman. This committee will oversee the Lok Sabha elections. Our primary objective is to secure victory in this constituency together.”

Reacting to Trinamool’s core committee, Sukumar Roy, BJP’s Cooch Behar district president, remarked: “Regardless of 21 or 42 members, Trinamool won’t secure this seat. BJP’s victory is assured.”

Previously a stronghold of the Left front, the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat was claimed by Trinamool Congress in 2014, but lost in 2019 to BJP’s Nisith Pramanik, now the state minister of Home Affairs. BJP has re-nominated him.

Learning from 2019, Trinamool has fielded MLA Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, known for two consecutive terms from the Sithai Assembly, leveraging his reputation and unbeaten record.