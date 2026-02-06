TMC flays Home Min as ‘500 of 807 missing in Delhi were women’

Kolkata: “India has never witnessed a Home Minister as catastrophically unfit as Amit Shah, and Delhi today stands as his living indictment,” the Trinamool Congress said while sharing a national daily report that highlighted the scale of missing persons cases in the national capital during the first half of January.



According to the report, based on Delhi Police data, 807 people were reported missing in Delhi between January 1 and January 15 of 2026, averaging more than 50 cases a day.

Of the total number of missing persons, 509 were women and girls, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the cases, while 298 were men.

The data further revealed that 191 minors were reported missing during the same period. Among them, 146 were girls, and 45 were boys, with teenagers forming the largest group. The figures have raised concerns over the safety of women and children in the national capital.

Police records cited in the report indicated that 235 missing persons have been traced so far, while 572 remain untraced, leaving several families awaiting information about their loved ones. Officials have maintained that efforts are ongoing to locate those still missing.

Referring to the data, the TMC stated that law and order in Delhi falls under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry and said the situation warrants accountability.

The party also pointed to the gap between official claims on public safety and the realities reflected in the figures.

Describing the situation as a reflection of governance in the national capital, the Trinamool Congress said, “This is the much-publicised double-engine model in action - double failure, double negligence,” reiterating that the data itself speaks to the gravity of the issue.