TMC flays BJP’s ‘double engine govt’ over MP ‘rape-torture’ case

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday issued a scathing response to the horrific gang rape and torture case in Madhya Pradesh’s (MP) Khandwa district, spotlighting the deteriorating safety of women in states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The incident on May 24 involved a 45-year-old tribal woman who was allegedly brutally gang-raped and tortured with an iron rod, leading

to her death. According to reports, found unconscious in a neighbour’s courtyard under Khalwa police station limits, the victim, a mother of two, suffered extreme sexual violence, with her uterus protruding and heavy bleeding, as reported by locals and confirmed by preliminary examinations.

In a post on X, TMC condemned the BJP’s “double engine” governance model, accusing it of turning states like Madhya Pradesh into a “nightmare” for women, especially marginalised tribal communities. The party drew parallels to the infamous Nirbhaya case in New Delhi, emphasising the barbarity of the crime.

Trinamool criticised the Madhya Pradesh Police for their “delayed response” and also targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, labelling him a “spineless figurehead” overseeing a state where women are “hunted like prey.” Additionally, TMC also called out the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) for their apparent inaction, claiming they were “snoring through this horror show.”

Rebutting BJP’s social media post claiming Bengal has become a nightmare for women under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rule, TMC wrote on X: “Before pointing fingers at Bengal, clean up your blood-stained backyard. These horrors happened in just the LAST 7 DAYS. Take a look, then tell us with a straight face that women are safe under@BJP4Indiarule. We’ll wait”.

The party further posted: “Just days ago, @BJP4MP’s Manohar Lal Dhakad was caught in a compromising act with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

As if that weren’t enough to torch their moral high ground, now @BJP4UP’s Gonda unit district president, Amar Kishore Kashyap, has been caught on camera indulging in an “inappropriate act” with a woman at BJP’s own district office. This is a party that cloaks itself in “sanskari” rhetoric but harbours men who treat women as objects to be exploited.”

TMC’s list also mentioned the Sultanpur incident where a Dalit schoolgirl was allegedly gangraped on her way to class. In another incident, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by six men in front of her fiancé while being filmed. In UP’s Moradabad, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by five minors inside a school.