TMC flays BJP over Bhupender Yadav’s DA remarks, ‘unkept promises’

Kolkata: After Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday targeted Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the dearness allowance (DA) issue, accusing her government of acting against its own employees and rushing to the Supreme Court, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit back, turning the spotlight on what it called the ‘Centre’s unfulfilled promises in the last 12 years’.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh countered the attack by recalling the BJP’s 2014 poll pledge to bring back black money from Swiss banks and deposit Rs 15 lakh into every citizen’s bank account, alleging that the promise was never kept.

“The BJP had promised 2 crore jobs per year. In the past 12 years, 24 crore employment opportunities should have been created. Nobody got a job. Moreover, many lost employment following the closure of factories under the current government at the Centre,” Ghosh alleged.

“The Centre takes away taxes from Bengal but does not provide its dues,” Ghosh added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a Press conference on the Union Budget, Yadav said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the only CM who files and fights cases against her own employees. Twenty lakh people are fighting for the Sixth Pay Commission, but already, the Seventh Pay Commission is what all other Central government employees are getting”.

“She has gone to fight against the implementation of SIR, but for DA, she has gone against her employees. She has lost, and she should apologise. She has failed to give respect to her own employees.”