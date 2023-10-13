TMC flays BJP-led UP for crimes against women

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh after separate incidents of crime against teenage girls were reported.



The ruling party in Bengal also questioned the role of the Opposition leader in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari who has been allegedly selective in his protest. In its social media post, Trinamool Congress highlighted how girls were allegedly “sexually abused” and “murdered” in Uttar Pradesh where there is an “absolute lawlessness”.

In a post on X, TMC wrote: “Just days back, an 8-year-old Dalit girl was brutally raped in Mathura, a 12-year-old girl was raped in Ujjain, and a 35-year-old Dalit woman was raped by a police sub-inspector in Prayagraj. And LoP @SuvenduWB kept mum. Why this selective outrage, Mr. Adhikari? Unlike your lip service and gestures of token solidarity, the @WBPolice is actually working in mission mode to get to the bottom of the case and bring the guilty to justice.”

The BJP leaders of Bengal and at the Centre often talk about the law-and-order situation in Bengal while completely forgetting that most of the BJP-ruled states are under utter lawlessness, it alleged. “Yet another spine-chilling crime in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh! A mutilated body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a sugarcane field in Lakhimpur Kheri. @myogiadityanath, when will the safety of people be on the agenda of your #DoubleEngineDisaster govt? It’s evident that under @BJP4UP regime, the lives of people are not worth a dime!” Trinamool posted on X.

“Heart-wrenching crimes against women in @BJP4UP continue to bring shame upon our nation! In Lucknow, a 16-year-old girl was thrown in front of a moving train after she tried to protect herself from molestation. ‘Nari Shakti’ is clearly a myth in the BJP era!” it was posted.