TMC flags women’s safety in UP after ‘teen’s gang-rape’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh after reports emerged that a 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a Holi celebration and gang-raped by four men in the state’s Bulandshahr district. The party said the incident raises serious questions about women’s safety under the BJP’s “double-engine government”.

According to police, the minor had gone to attend a Holi festival in a village when she was allegedly forced into a vehicle by a group of men. She was then taken to a nearby location where the accused allegedly assaulted her. The victim later managed to inform her family, following which a police complaint was filed. Authorities registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other criminal provisions.

Police said several accused have been arrested while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend.

Reacting strongly, the TMC said the incident highlights serious concerns about women’s safety in BJP-ruled states and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

The party also took aim at the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that law and order has deteriorated despite repeated claims of

improved security.

As the political debate over women’s safety intensifies, the latest data from the NCRB has brought renewed focus to crime across states. ‘The Crime Against Women’ report indicates that a substantial share of cases registered comes from BJP-ruled states.

At the state level, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 66,381 cases (15.4% of the national total), followed by Maharashtra (47,101), Rajasthan (45,450), and Madhya Pradesh (32,342). Together, BJP-governed states account for over half of the 4.3 lakh cases registered nationwide in 2023.