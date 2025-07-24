TMC flags video of cop brutality on Bengal workers in Gurugram

Cooch Behar/ Malda/ Balurghat: A video allegedly showing police brutality in Gurugram, Haryana, has gone viral, sparking outrage on social media. Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy shared the video on Wednesday, claiming it was sent to him by a migrant worker from Cooch Behar living in Gurgaon. In the footage, police are seen beating up several individuals and forcing them into vehicles, reportedly for failing to produce identity cards.

Roy alleged that Bengali-speaking workers are being targeted and beaten by Haryana Police on mere suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. He stated that his team has been in contact with migrant workers in the area, including Motiyar Rahman of Cooch Behar, who sent the video on Tuesday night. He also revealed that one Halal Mia, a resident of Sitalkuchi, has been in police custody since July 19, despite valid documents being provided. Roy warned of a strong political response from the Trinamool Congress. However, BJP Cooch Behar District Secretary Viraj Bose dismissed the allegations, saying the police are simply verifying identities as part of an anti-infiltration drive and accused TMC of politicising the issue.

Two migrant workers from Malda’s Chanchal-II block—Laltu Hossain of Khanpur and Sayed Ali of Balarampur—have been allegedly detained in Haryana for speaking in Bengali, claim their families. Both were reportedly taken away by police in front of their wives and have been held for three days. “My husband was having dinner when police took him, saying it was just for an hour,” said Laltu’s wife, Sarmina Khatun. “They haven’t released him yet.” Sayed’s wife, Mansura Bibi, shared a similar story, saying: “They saw his Aadhaar card, promised to talk for 30 minutes, but he’s still missing.” Villagers in Balarampur launched a protest on Tuesday.

As many as 11 Bengali-speaking workers from South Dinajpur have reportedly been detained in Gurugram, Haryana, on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The detained include seven workers from Harirampur, two from Kushmandi and two from Gangarampur blocks. Families allege that even after presenting valid documents, the detainees have not been released.

Ariful Islam of Kushmandi’s West Mollapara, employed at a hotel, remains in police custody. His father said: “He is being held just for speaking Bengali.” Another detainee, Abdur Hossain of Takipur, was allegedly arrested after dropping off detainees at a station, despite working in Haryana

for eight years.

District SP Chinmay Mittal confirmed that local authorities are coordinating with their Haryana counterparts. Trinamool Congress MLA Biplab Mitra blamed the BJP for “targeting Bengali-speaking minorities,” while BJP district president Swarup Choudhury termed the allegations politically driven.