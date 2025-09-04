TMC flags ‘unusual’ revenue jump in firm headed by Nitin Gadkari’s son in past one yr

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday raised a question on the hike in revenue of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure in the past one year.

Trinamool Congress on social media on Wednesday stated that Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s son Nikhil Gadkari is the MD of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure, which until recently was selling spices, edible oils and dabbling in agro-processing.

“In Jan 2024, CIAN announced plans to produce ethanol from CO2. At that time, revenues were

Rs 17 crore and profits barely

Rs 10 lakh. But in just one year, by Q1FY26, CIAN reported Rs 511 crore in sales and

Rs 52 crore in profits — a jaw-dropping 30x revenue explosion,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

It also claimed that another son of Nitin Gadkari, Sarang, runs Manas Agro, now a subsidiary of CIAN. “On 6th Feb 2023, @narendramodi inaugurated India Energy Week in Bengaluru and launched E20 Fuel.

The biggest evangelist of this ethanol policy?” TMC said and added: “Meanwhile, ordinary vehicle owners are stuck with lower mileage and faster wear-and-tear because most cars and bikes aren’t designed for high ethanol blends.” It further wrote on X: “This is POLICY FOR PROFIT. Minister drafts the rules, his family reaps the rewards, and the people of India are left to pick up the bill. When this house of cards collapses, common citizens will bear the losses, while the Gadkari family walks away richer.”