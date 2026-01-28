TMC flags SIR, Bengal’s dues at all-party meet in Delhi

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the all-party meeting in Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the Union Budget Session, raised its demand for discussion on the SIR exercise, Bengal’s dues, and “misuse” of ED & agencies in poll-bound states.

Representatives of the Trinamool Congress, including Lok Sabha MP Shatabdi Roy and Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh, were present in the meeting. According to sources, the TMC aims to leverage the meticulous revision of the voter list and the deprivation of Bengal in the Budget Session for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Ghose, after attending the all-party meeting, said on social media that they raised the demand for a discussion on the implementation of SIR in Bengal. Taking to X, she said: “Today on behalf of @AITCofficial, Satabdi Roy, LS deputy leader and myself attended the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament.” “We strongly raised our demand for discussion on the SIR exercise, Bengal’s dues, misuse of ED & agencies in poll-bound states and the need for the government to listen to the Opposition and give the Opposition time to speak & raise issues. Parliament is NOT a one-way street. Parliament is not a notice board for the government,” Ghose wrote on X.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday as per tradition, a day ahead of the presentation of the Budget. The Budget Session will commence with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint session on January 28 and will continue until April 2. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.