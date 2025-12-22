TMC flags poll concerns over 55 Bihar-registered motorcycles in Bengal

Kolkata: Another political slugfest has erupted in Bengal over the arrival of 55 motorcycles bearing Bihar registration numbers, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) raising questions and the BJP pushing back strongly.

The motorcycles, reportedly linked to a BJP leader, have become the latest flashpoint in the state’s charged political atmosphere.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the move was aimed at creating unrest ahead of the 2026 polls. “What is the need for 55 bikes ahead of the election is very easy to assume. After the Bihar polls, the BJP wants to create chaos in Bengal’s election,” he said.

According to sources, the motorcycles were brought into Bengal ahead of the upcoming political programmes and were allegedly intended for organisational use.

However, the TMC has alleged that the entry of such a large number of vehicles from another state raises concerns over possible attempts to influence local politics.

Party leaders questioned why bikes registered in Bihar were being deployed in Bengal and demanded a thorough inquiry.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. Party leaders clarified that there is nothing illegal.

They maintained that the motorcycles were meant for party workers’ movement during campaigns and organisational activities.

The TMC accused the BJP of importing “outsiders” to interfere in Bengal’s political space just before the election of Bengal.

Kunal Ghosh on this, said “People of Bengal cannot be easily fooled.”

After getting the news, local TMC workers staged a protest in front of the Burdwan Railway station’s parcel office.