TMC flags governance failures in BJP’s double-engine states

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday claimed that the BJP’s repeated attempts to portray Bengal as lawless ignore serious issues prevailing in several BJP-ruled “double-engine” states. In a post shared on social media, the party laid out what it described as a “people’s chargesheet” against the BJP.

The TMC claimed that political violence remains a persistent concern in states such as Tripura, where intimidation of Opposition workers has been reported, and Uttar Pradesh, where demolitions and incidents of mob violence have raised questions over the rule of law.

Referring to illegal arms, the party pointed to reports submitted to the Supreme Court indicating large-scale recoveries of weapons in states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It also cited Manipur, stating that more than 6,000 weapons were looted after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

On corruption, the TMC claimed that since 2014, at least 23 Opposition leaders facing corruption probes joined the BJP and subsequently received relief, while cases against them either slowed down or were closed. The party also raised concerns over police and security lapses, referring to a deadly blast in Delhi linked to the Faridabad terror module and the killing of civilians in Pahalgam, which it said pointed to serious administrative failures.

Highlighting women’s safety, the TMC cited NCRB data stating that India records an average of 51 crimes against women every hour, with Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan reporting the highest numbers.

The post further referred to the Vyapam recruitment scam, describing it as a large-scale examination fraud followed by the unexplained deaths of multiple whistle-blowers.

According to the TMC, these issues raise questions about the governance model the BJP seeks to project for Bengal: “This is BJP’s CHARGESHEET. And this is the “PORIBORTON” they promise in Bengal.”