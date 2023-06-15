TMC files the highest no. of nominations on June 14

Kolkata: According to the figures of nominations for the Panchayat polls in the state as on June 14, Trinamool Congress (TMC) topped the chart with 49,491 nominations filed.



Even though the Opposition parties were leading on June 13 with BJP filing the highest number of nominations (37,565) followed by CPI(M) (30,249), the tables turned on June 14 with

TMC leading the chart. The total number of nominations filed on June 14 is 1,62,655 with BJP filing 46308, CPI(M) 38,039 and Congress 11,823. The other registered

parties such as BSP, NPP, Forward Block, IND have filed 238, 02, 1103, 8952, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the last day of nominations, violence broke out in parts of the state leading to the death of at least three candidates while injuring several others.

Violence continued in Bhangar in South 24-Parganas on the last day too with one ISF and one TMC worker losing their lives.

Bombs were hurled while vehicles were vandalised. A CPI(M) worker was shot dead at Chopra in North Dinajpur. The Left alleged that TMC workers opened fire at their rally which was headed to the nomination centre.

Opposition parties launched a protest outside the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) office in the evening, with a delegation from CPI(M) meeting the state election commissioner. They demanded action by the SEC following the murder of their candidates.

Meanwhile, the date for scrutiny of nominations has been scheduled on June 17 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 20. The poll date has been fixed on July 8.

In the three-tier panchayat system, the total number of seats in Gram Panchayat is 63,229 in Panchayat

Samiti and Zilla Parishad, the seats are 9,730 and 928 respectively. The total number of polling stations are

61,636 with total voters being 5.67 crore.