TMC files plaint against Suvendu

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday registered a complaint with the Election Commission of India demanding action against Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for circulating false statements on social media thereby violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).



In a post on X, Adhikari published the names of some senior police officers who, he claimed, are not Indian Police Service (IPS) cadres but they were occupying positions designated for IPS officers. The ruling party in Bengal found it completely false.

“Adhikari has falsely alleged that the police officials mentioned in the abovementioned list are not officials under the Indian Police Service (“IPS”) and that they are still occupying positions designated for IPS officers including that of Police superintendence,” Trinamool said in its complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the state.

It further said that Adhikari made false claims by publishing a list of high-ranking police officials by way of a post on his social media account on X. His claim is baseless because all the names of the officials appearing in the published list are those of high-ranking officials who are a part of the IPS cadre and fall within the definition of “cadre” under Indian Police Service (Cadre Rules), 1954.