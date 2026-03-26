TMC files 2nd plaint with EC against BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: The TMC has filed a complaint with the state CEO against senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, alleging that he threatened to assault police personnel on election duty while speaking at a recent rally in Kharagpur.

In the complaint, reportedly the state’s ruling party alleged that Ghosh was seen in a widely circulated video making “violent and intimidating remarks” directed specifically at the inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur Police Station.

The TMC, reportedly, also alleged that the remarks were in violation of various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the model code of conduct.

It urged the Chief Electoral Officer to initiate legal action against Ghosh, and issue directions restraining him from making verbal attacks, threats or causing injury to deployed police officers in the state.

The party also noted that it had earlier filed a similar complaint against Ghosh on March 16 over alleged threats to TMC leaders, workers and the public in the Kalighat and Chetla area.