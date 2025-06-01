TMC fields PV Anvar for Nilambur bypolls

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has announced PV Anvar as its candidate for the upcoming Nilambur Assembly bypoll in Kerala, scheduled for June 19, 2025. The decision, confirmed by the party, ends days of speculation about Anvar’s candidacy. Anvar, a former two-time MLA from Nilambur and the TMC’s Kerala state convener, is set to file his nomination papers on Monday, following approval from the party’s national leadership.

A TMC delegation, led by senior leader Derek O’Brien, will reportedly arrive in Kerala to support Anvar’s campaign. Anvar’s candidacy introduces a three-cornered contest in Nilambur, a seat he previously won as an LDF-backed independent in 2016 and 2021. His resignation from the LDF, triggered by disputes with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, necessitated the bypoll. Anvar had initially expressed reluctance to contest due to financial constraints and even offered support to the Congress-led UDF. However, after the UDF rejected his inclusion, Anvar confirmed his decision to contest under the TMC banner, criticising UDF candidate Shoukath and Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

