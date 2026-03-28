TMC fields Dr Abdul Aziz in Lalgola amid Oppn pact challenge

Kolkata: In Lalgola, a Murshidabad Assembly constituency where the Muslim community is the key deciding factor, the Trinamool Congress has fielded a young paediatrician as its candidate, leveraging his resources, organisational strength and the social standing of his family.



Dr Abdul Aziz, a young paediatrician from Murshidabad, is a credible and widely accepted figure in Lalgola and Raghunathganj. The Trinamool Congress candidate from the Lalgola Constituency completed his schooling in Lalgola and went on to earn his MBBS and MD in Paediatrics.

He comes from a prominent Islamic family. His father, a member of the West Bengal Waqf Board and former member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, runs a madrasa in Raghunathganj II block. His wife, also a doctor, specialising in Dermatology, is a well-known figure locally. Aziz’s family background and social standing are seen as key advantages in his political campaign. Apart from this, Aziz’s father-in-law, a local businessman with substantial resources, organisational influence, and social standing, has paved the way for a smoother path to victory. His candidature is further backed by MLA Emani Biswas, Minister of State Akhruzzaman, MP Khalilur Rahman, and several other senior Trinamool leaders.

Along with the support of his family members and political leaders, the recent protest over the then Waqf (Amendment) Bill may give him an edge in his campaign trail against the BJP.

The fact that he has been fielded is reflected in his active efforts to engineer the defection of Opposition party leaders and workers to the Trinamool Congress.

However, Aziz faces a key challenge in retaining minority votes in the wake of a recent pact between the Aam Janata Unnyan Party, formed by former Trinamool leader Humayun Kabir, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi.