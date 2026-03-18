TMC fields athlete Swapna Barman from Rajganj seat

Jalpaiguri: In a significant move ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded celebrated athlete Swapna Barman as its candidate from the Rajganj Assembly Constituency, a decision widely seen as a strategic boost for the party in North Bengal.



TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced Barman’s candidature on Tuesday while releasing the party’s list of nominees. The announcement sparked enthusiasm across the Jalpaiguri district.

Speculation about Barman’s political debut had been growing since January, when Banerjee visited Siliguri and laid the foundation stone of the Mahakal Mahatirtha project. During the event, the Chief Minister felicitated Barman and their interaction fueled political buzz.

The speculation ended on February 27 when Barman formally joined the TMC at Trinamool Bhavan. Soon after, she was nominated from her home constituency, Rajganj.

Born in 1996 in Rajganj, Barman rose from a humble background. Her mother worked in a tea garden, while her father, a former rickshaw puller, is currently undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Siliguri after suffering a severe stroke.

Barman won gold at the 2017 Asian Championships in Jakarta and clinched the heptathlon gold at the 2018 Asian Games. She is a recipient of the Arjuna Award and holds an honorary position with the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Reacting to her nomination, Barman said: “Right now, I am busy with my father’s treatment. I came to know about my candidature from the district president. I am grateful to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. I will work for the people.”

With her entry into politics, Barman is expected to focus on the development of sports and youth engagement in the region.