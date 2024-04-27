TMC ‘fact-checks’ PM Modi’s claims

Kolkata: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bengal on Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought to “fact-check” him on several points, including alleged lack of development in Bengal.



Trinamool leader Derek O’ Brien took to social media to give a point-by-point reply to PM Modi’s claim and wrote:

“His 6 false claims. My 6 fact checks”.

Refuting PM’s remark that he cannot afford to see Bengal lagging behind and that BJP is working for development of the state, Derek wrote that BJP has withheld funds worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore under various heads for Bengal. “Not paid wages to 59 lakh MNREGA workers for two years, Not released funds for 11 lakh Awas Yojana beneficiaries.”

Further, rebutting the claim that the BJP Government is giving employment to youth, the TMC leader rebutted: “Between October and December 2023, the unemployment rate among those in the 20-24 age group touched 45%. India’s youth account for over 80% of the unemployed workforce.”

Contradicting PM’s claim that Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Start Up India have empowered the youth, Derek wrote: “The placement rate for the Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2.0 stood at 23%, while for PMKVY 3.0, it was even lower, at just 8%.”

PM Modi also lashed out at the TMC-led Bengal government for not allowing Ayushman Bharat scheme here. Derek wrote: “Under Ayushman Bharat 40% of the funds have to be borne by States. Bengal has a better health insurance scheme, Swasthya Sathi. Rs 5 lakh cover, entire amount borne by State. Completely paperless, cashless. Parents of both spouses covered. Free treatment for all in Govt hospitals.”

The Prime Minister once again criticised the state government for the “crimes committed against women” in Sandeshkhali. To this, the TMC leader wrote: “In Sandeshkhali, there were such serious crimes against women

West Bengal Police arrested the accused in 72 hours. TMC expelled him for 6 years. BJP took no action against a BJP MP who sexually assaulted champion women wrestlers. Freed Bilkis Bano’s rapists. Horrific incidents of Hathras, Unnao, in BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh.”

Finally, TMC refuted the remark that CAA is a law to give citizenship and not take citizenship. Derek wrote: “The Home minister, Amit Shah while explaining the ‘chronology’ stated that CAA will be implemented with NRC which will have the power to selectively exclude citizens.”