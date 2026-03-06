TMC facilitates treatment for 2 Nandigram girls with heart ailments

Kolkata: The Abhishek Banerjee-led medical outreach initiative has once again drawn attention for extending medical assistance to vulnerable families in Bengal. The party leadership recently stepped in to help two young girls from Nandigram who have been suffering from serious heart conditions.



The two children - Suparna Jana and Arpita Dalui - were identified during a Sebaashray camp organised in Nandigram, where party representatives learned about the critical health challenges the girls had been facing. Their families had been struggling with the emotional and financial burden of arranging treatment for the complex cardiac ailments.

After their condition came to light, arrangements were made to send both children to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for specialised treatment. According to Banerjee, necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the girls receive proper medical care without their families having to bear the financial strain.

Abhishek Banerjee said that the effort was a small step toward supporting families battling serious medical crises. He also expressed hope that the children would soon recover and return home with renewed strength and happiness.

The initiative reflects the party’s continued focus on welfare-oriented programmes and grassroots outreach. Leaders of the Trinamool Congress maintained that extending support to vulnerable citizens remains a key part of their social commitment.