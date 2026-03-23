TMC eyes breakthrough in BJP stronghold Nagrakata

Jalpaiguri: In the Nagrakata Assembly Constituency, a seat long considered a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the electoral dynamics appear to be shifting ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. A combination of former Union Minister John Barla’s influence and grassroots goodwill earned during crises caused by natural calamities has placed Trinamool Congress candidate Sanjay Kujur in a strong position.

An Adivasi leader, Kujur’s political journey from Block President to Panchayat Samiti President has culminated in his candidacy for the Nagrakata Assembly Constituency.

His selection over seasoned leader Joseph Munda is being viewed by political observers as recognition of his consistent grassroots work.

According to Trinamool sources, Kujur’s nomination was heavily influenced by his humanitarian efforts. During the disaster at Baman Danga tea garden on October 5, he reportedly worked tirelessly for nearly six weeks, assisting affected residents. His outreach across communities—including Adivasis, Gorkhas, and Bengalis—has further strengthened his acceptability.

Since receiving the party ticket, Kujur has launched an extensive campaign across tea gardens and local habitations. Expressing gratitude, he said: “I draw inspiration from party leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. They always stood beside the people, and I have tried to do the same. In this seat, I am merely a symbol; people will vote seeing the development carried out by Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee. Adding that his goal is to secure victory with a margin of at least 15,000 votes.

The BJP has once again fielded its sitting MLA, Puna Bhengra, setting the stage for a closely watched contest in this tea belt constituency.

Political analysts also point to John Barla’s switch from BJP to the Trinamool as a potential game-changer. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Bhengra defeated TMC’s Joseph Munda by 32,475 votes, with Barla—then a BJP MP—playing a crucial role.

However, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Barla distanced himself from the BJP, impacting the party’s performance in the region. Despite BJP candidate Manoj Tigga winning the Alipurduar Parliamentary Constituency, the party trailed by more than 3,500 votes in the Nagrakata segment.

Following the Lok Sabha polls, Barla formally joined the Trinamool Congress, and his presence is now seen as a significant boost for Kujur. Analysts believe that the combination of social equations and Kujur’s grassroots image could pose a serious challenge to the BJP. Despite this, Bhengra remains confident. “We will win this seat again and bring the BJP to power in the state,” he asserted.