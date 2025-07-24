TMC expels Subhendu Das for ‘anti-party activities’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expelled a senior leader of its East Burdwan unit with immediate effect for “anti-party activities”.

Subhendu Das, vice-president of the TMC Youth Congress, had also made certain comments on social media in recent days, which go against the party line, East Burdwan unit president and Katwa MLA Rabindranath Chatterjee told a Press meet on Wednesday night. “He is being expelled from the party with immediate effect. I am making it clear it is not a case of suspension. The top leadership will elaborate on the charges later,” Chatterjee said.

Asked if Das was expelled for moving the Calcutta High Court seeking an NIA investigation into a crude bomb explosion at Rajua village in the district earlier this month in which one person died, he said “this is one of the reasons”.

Following the explosion, Chatterjee had claimed it was part of a conspiracy to eliminate him, but he had full faith in the state’s investigating agencies.

After approaching the High Court, Das had told reporters that when a people’s representative expresses apprehension of an attempt on his life, the safety and security of the common man are at stake.