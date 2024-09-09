TMC expels Kamalgaon Sujali Pradhan over corruption

RAIGANJ: In a significant development, TMC leaders from the Islampur Block Committee have expelled Noori Begum, the Pradhan of Kamalgaon Sujali Gram Panchayat, located in the Islampur area of North Dinajpur district, over serious corruption charges. According to party officials, the decision was made after locals and other Gram Panchayat members raised multiple complaints against her.



Jakir Hossain, the President of the Islampur Block TMC Committee stated: “Several incidents of clashes had occurred in the Kamalgaon Sujali area in the last few months. In most cases, we found the involvement of the Pradhan. She had indulged in corrupt practices including land grabbing and taking bribes from beneficiaries under the Awas Yojana housing scheme.

The complaints were serious enough that some were even filed with the local police station. In light of the allegations, the TMC Block Committee issued a show-cause notice to Noori Begum on August 13, demanding an explanation. Her response was unsatisfactory. On August 29, the committee ordered Noori Begum to resign as Pradhan within seven days but remain a TMC member. When she refused, the party expelled her and will begin legal proceedings to remove her from the

Pradhan position.

Noori Begum has denied the charges, claiming they stem from a conspiracy by TMC leaders for personal gain. She asserts she is still serving as Pradhan under Abdul Karim Chowdhury, TMC MLA of Islampur, and has stated she will resign if any corruption against her is proven.