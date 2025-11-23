TMC expels Cooch Behar office-bearer arrested in murder case

Cooch Behar: The Trinamool Congress has expelled Cooch Behar 2 Block president Sajal Sarkar following his arrest in connection with the high-profile kidnapping and murder of a gold merchant in Duttawad. The decision was officially announced by district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik at a press conference.

Along with the announcement, the party named Subhankar De as the new president of the Cooch Behar 2 Block. Cooch Behar district chairman Girindra Nath Barman formally handed over the appointment letter to De during the press briefing.

Speaking to the media, Abhijit De Bhowmik said: “Since becoming the Cooch Behar 2 Block president, Sajal Sarkar had been making several statements against the party.

He was already served a show-cause notice. Meanwhile, his name surfaced in the Duttawad gold merchant kidnapping and murder case, and he was subsequently arrested by the Bidhannagar Intelligence Department. Following instructions from the state leadership, he has been expelled from the party indefinitely.”

On the party’s organisational restructuring, Bhowmik added: “Many BJP workers from this area now want to join Trinamool. With Subhankar De taking charge, we expect stronger organisational work in the coming days and positive results in the upcoming elections.”