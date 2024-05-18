TMC Edu Cell stages stir near Raj Bhavan over ‘molestation charge’ against Governor

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Education Cell members on Friday demonstrated near Raj Bhavan here over the allegation of molestation against Governor C V Ananda Bose, demanding his resignation.

The protestors, who included members of the TMC-affiliated West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), held placards and shouted slogans, as the police stopped them from advancing towards the Governor’s House.

“It is shameful that he is still sticking to the chair when more than one woman, including a female staff of Raj Bhavan, levelled serious charges against him,” a WBCUPA office-bearer said.

In a police complaint, the woman contractual employee of Raj Bhavan last week accused the governor of molesting her.

During the protest, president of Trinamool Congress Education Cell, Maidul Islam fell ill and was rushed to a hospital by the cops.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh reportedly said that police had performed their duty as protestors cannot be allowed to reach the Raj Bhavan. He also reportedly mentioned that the Opposition should learn a lesson from this.

The Governor has, however, rejected the charges saying these were all politically motivated.

Earlier this week, the police also submitted a report to the state secretariat about the complaint filed by a classical dancer that Bose had sexually harassed her at a posh hotel in New Delhi in 2023.