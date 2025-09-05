TMC dubs teens’s rape in MP, assault in Odisha ‘BJP’s betrayal and bigotry’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday attacked the BJP after two separate incidents created a stir in two BJP-ruled states. In one incident, a 15-year-old girl was brutally raped in Madhya Pradesh, while in the other, a street vendor was brutally assaulted in broad daylight in Odisha, allegedly for speaking in Bengali.

The ruling party in Bengal took to social media to raise its protest against these incidents in BJP-ruled states. “In @BJP4India’s Madhya Pradesh, a 15-year-old girl was brutally raped. At that point, justice demanded one thing: her safety, her protection, her dignity. But under BJP’s governance, what happened next will remain one of the darkest stains on this country,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

The ruling party in Bengal also alleged that in the case of an incident that happened in Madhya Pradesh, the state-owned Child Welfare Committee that has been entrusted with the safety of the woman handed her back to the accused rapist’s family.

“The State itself picked her up and sent her back to the home of her accused rapist’s family. Read that again. The government’s own Child Welfare Committee, entrusted with her safety, handed her back into the jaws of the very same man who had abused her. And what followed was inevitable: she was raped again. That second assault was a crime authored by BJP’s governance, stamped with its seal of betrayal,” Trinamool added.

In the other incident, Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP-backed goons branded a Bengali-speaking street vendor as Bangladeshi and injured him. “In Odisha, a young street vendor was brutally assaulted in broad daylight.

His supposed “offense”? Simply speaking in Bengali. @BJP4India-backed thugs branded him a “Bangladeshi,” fractured his hand, looted his earnings, and stripped him of his dignity,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

It further stated: “This is the true face of BJP’s bigotry, where languages are insulted, cultures vilified, and identities crushed under the weight of hatred. But let BJP remember this clearly: the time of their tyranny is running out. The people’s voice will shatter their arrogance and bury their divisive agenda once and for all.” How long will the nation endure the authoritarian BJP’s politics of hate and division? Trinamool asked.