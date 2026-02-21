TMC dubs SC direction on SIR ‘victory for people of Bengal’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) described the Supreme Court’s intervention in West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a “huge victory for the people of Bengal” and a decisive rebuke to what it called the “overreach and arrogance” of the Election Commission of India.



In a strongly worded statement, the party said the apex court’s direction to involve judicial officers in adjudicating pending “logical discrepancy” cases had restored faith in democratic processes and safeguarded voters’ rights.

The TMC asserted that the order vindicated its stand that genuine electors were being subjected to undue harassment and procedural opacity.

The Supreme Court of India has intervened to resolve the deadlock over West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by directing the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to deploy serving and retired judicial officers of the rank of Additional District Judge or District Judge. These officers will assist in adjudicating pending claims under the “logical discrepancy” category, where notices have been issued and supporting documents submitted by voters.

The court said quasi-judicial scrutiny by Electoral Registration Officers must proceed and described the deployment of judicial officers as a necessary step.

Acknowledging that diverting judges could disrupt regular court work, the Bench asked the High Court administration to consider shifting interim matters temporarily. It also expressed dissatisfaction with the state’s compliance with its earlier order on providing competent officers, noting disputes over appointments of EROs and AEROs. The Director General of Police has been directed to report on complaints of intimidation during the SIR. The matter will be heard again in March. Reiterating its political stance, the TMC said the court’s observations on the “trust deficit” underscored the gravity of the situation and justified its repeated allegations of administrative high-handedness during the SIR process. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “By mandating judicial adjudication of claims and objections, the Court has fortified the sanctity of the voter roll, the very foundation of democracy. This is democratic restoration.”

Echoing the sentiment, a senior advocate and TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee remarked that the intervention “has made remarkable history in India’s electorate reforms.”