TMC dubs North Bengal BJP MLAs’ Delhi visit ‘gimmick’

Kolkata/Cooch Behar: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dismissed the North Bengal BJP MLAs’ visit to Delhi as a mere gimmick. The BJP legislators have travelled to the capital to meet Union ministers and discuss various issues, including their demands for regional development.

The Trinamool leaders have alleged that it was just a “gallery show” by the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The ruling party in the state said that despite being urged, the BJP MLAs never placed the state’s legitimate demands before the Central government which were meant for the well being of the people here in the state. It also alleged that BJP MLAs refused to go to Delhi as a part of all party delegation to meet the demands of the people.

Incidentally, the ruling party in the past requested the BJP MLAs to accompany the TMC MLAs to Delhi to reinforce the state’s several demands before the Centre. The BJP MLAs did not support the ruling party in its stride to help the Centre release the state government’s dues which could help in further development in the state. State government in the Assembly had proposed the BJP to help the TMC in persuading Centre in setting up a river commission with Bhutan so that rivers coming downstreams do not cause any harm to the people of Bengal during excessive rains. But the BJP have not come forward yet.

BJP MLAs did not pay any heed to the ruling party’s request to appeal the Centre to clear dues under Awas Yojana, 100 day work, clearing funds for river embankments. Trinamool also sought BJP’s help for reintroduction of a direct flight between Kolkata and Europe. A resolution was also passed in the Assembly but the BJP MLAs did not respond to TMC’s proposal for going to Delhi together to pressurise the Centre.

BJP MLAs often allege that no development was carried out in north Bengal. Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that the state government has spent Rs 1,64,000 crore for the development of North Bengal. About 21,388 families are availing the benefits of Cha Sundari scheme. North Bengal Development department minister Udayan Guha accused the BJP MLAs of “drama,” stating: “If they truly want to demand something from the Central government, the first thing they should address is the withheld funds for MGNREGA work and the Awas Yojana housing scheme. The BJP MLAs should demand that these funds be released to the people of Bengal.” He also highlighted several state-led developments, including the creation of Alipurduar district, infrastructure projects in Cooch Behar and the establishment of universities and medical colleges.

Guha added: “The BJP MLAs seem to overlook the visible progress under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. If they genuinely want development, the Central government should release funds to Bengal so the state can continue its work.”

Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs on Tuesday morning held a meeting with Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister Bhupender Yadav at the latter’s residence.