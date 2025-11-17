TMC dubs Guv’s Raj Bhavan search op ‘panic reaction’

Kolkata: A political storm erupted on Monday after Governor CV Ananda Bose abruptly cut short his North Bengal visit to personally lead a live-broadcast combing search of the Raj Bhavan premises, involving a joint team comprising Kolkata police, the Raj Bhavan Police Outpost, CRPF, the Bomb Squad and the Dog Squad.

The search that has been described by many as an “unprecedented” incident was initiated and supervised by Bose following allegations made by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee that weapons and criminals were being “sheltered” inside the Raj Bhavan premises. TMC called the Governor’s actions nothing short of a “panic reaction.” Speaking to the media, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the Governor’s behaviour displayed visible desperation.

“The sudden activities inside Raj Bhavan are nothing but panic reactions. Threatening Kalyan Banerjee with an FIR? The Governor does not even know who Banerjee is,” Ghosh added. The entire building was evacuated for safety, and Disaster Management and Civil Defence teams were also present, conducting firefighting drills, checking if any arms, ammunition, or explosives were stored inside the complex. Bomb squad personnel scanned the grounds with equipment, while sniffer dogs checked flowerpots and open spaces.

Security forces combed the entire compound, with the Governor and media moving with the team.

“Nothing was found anywhere inside Raj Bhavan,” was the Governor’s initial reaction after the search operation was over. “The allegation of the MP was baseless and legal action will be initiated against

him,” he added. Earlier, Bose had ordered an FIR against Banerjee; however, he declined to reveal whether the matter would be reported to the Lok Sabha Speaker, saying only that appropriate steps would be taken at the right time. On whether he had spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bose said: “Constitutional discussions should remain confidential.” The Governor has said that he would certainly take legal action against Banerjee.

Banerjee, however, mocked the Governor, calling the exercise “childish” and suggesting that if there were real explosives, no one would call in a bomb squad in this manner.

“Will anyone keep bombs when he is searching the place? It’s a childish act. His numbers have gone down before Amit Shah. Why the CRPF? He should have taken the FBI. The more he does this, the more opportunity we have to act against him…I am ready to go to jail 50 times for speaking against someone like him,” Banerjee said.