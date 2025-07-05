TMC dubs CBI chargesheet in Kankurgachi murder case ‘politically motivated, under BJP influence

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Pradesh Pal and two party councillors were named as accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in connection with the 2021 Bengal post-poll violence case, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed the document as “BJP’s leaflets”. Ghosh alleged that the BJP had pressured CBI officers into including Pal’s name nearly four years after the incident, claiming it was part of a broader attempt to target the TMC ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The two TMC councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are Swapan Samaddar from Ward number 58 and Papiya Ghosh from Ward number 30 have been named in the chargesheet. “CBI added Paresh Pal’s name four years after the incident. It will not stand in court. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the CBI officers added his name under pressure from the BJP. The chargesheet is a political leaflet of BJP. It was done only for harassment,” Ghosh added.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress is reportedly pursuing a dual strategy—legal and political—to counter the development. According to a senior party leader, the party’s legal team is examining ways to challenge the charges in the special court in Kolkata, where the case is being heard. Simultaneously, party strategists are working on framing the move as an act of political vendetta. The party questioned the timing of the inclusion of Pradesh Pal, Samaddar, and Ghosh in the chargesheet, pointing out that it comes less than a year before the state Assembly elections. A senior leader noted that Pal, who is in his late seventies and battling multiple health issues, is currently unable to attend Assembly sessions, raising further concerns about the intent behind the move. A special court on Friday questioned the delay by the CBI in completing its investigation into the 2021 post-poll murder of one Abhijit Sarkar in Kolkata and directed that summons be issued to 18 accused, including an MLA and two councillors, for appearance on July 18.