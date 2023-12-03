TMC dubs all-party meeting ‘waste of time’

Kolkata/New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday dubbed the all-party meeting “a waste of time” and it also demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the ethics committee’s recommendation to expel party MP Mahua Moitra from the House in a “cash-for-query” case.



At the all-party meeting held on Saturday ahead of the Parliament session, the Trinamool Congress raised several issues and placed its demands.

It said that in the last session, Bills were secretly added in the middle without sharing details at the all-party meeting. Trinamool also placed its demand urging not to pass the three major criminal Bills this session in haste.

These Bills have major ramifications, Trinamool leaders pointed out.

Trinamool Congress also urged the ruling party at the Centre not to bulldoze Opposition parties. It also demanded a discussion on federal structure — MNREGA dues, health funds and interference in states. Trinamool once again alleged that the federal structure is under threat.

“Unfortunately, you have reduced these all-party meetings before the Parliament session to a waste of time. Why fool us? Allow Opposition time to raise issues. The Union government must allow discussion on youth unemployment and price rise. Rather than have discussions only for self-praise,” a Trinamool MP said in the meeting, it was learnt.

He also added that reports of Parliamentary committees should not be made public so brazenly until tabled on the floor of the House. However, the latest report of the Ethics Committee is already exposed to the media. Few MPs are under suspension and we are seeing reports in the media that one member who belongs to our party is ‘going to be expelled shortly’, he added.

Trinamool Congress was represented by Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien (AITC Parliamentary party leaders in both Houses)

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leaders on Saturday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the ethics committee’s recommendation to expel party MP Mahua Moitra from the House in a “cash-for-query” case.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22. The report of the Lok Sabha panel recommending the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s expulsion is listed for tabling in the House on the first day of the session.

Trinamool leaders demanded a discussion on the issue in Lok Sabha before the report is tabled. After the discussion, a decision should be taken by the House, they said. Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel’s recommendation, according to the rules.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday asserted that it was ready for a discussion on all issues provided the Opposition ensures an enabling environment in the House.

As leaders of political parties in Parliament met to discuss the agenda for the Winter session beginning Monday, Opposition leaders demanded English nomenclature for the three Bills seeking to replace criminal laws while also flagging issues of price rise, “misuse” of probe agencies, and Manipur.

Briefing reporters, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the government assured during the meeting that it is ready for discussion on all issues.

He, however, said that the Opposition must ensure an enabling environment for discussion to take place.

Joshi said the government is fully ready for a structured debate and has requested the Opposition to let the House function smoothly.

He added that the government has taken the Opposition’s suggestions positively.

Joshi said 19 Bills and two financial items were under consideration.

Deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the Opposition has flagged concerns over the issues of China “taking away” our land, Manipur, price rise and “misuse” of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Joshi had convened the meeting which was attended by senior leaders such as Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Pramod Tiwari, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Fouzia Khan, and RSP leader N K Premachandran among others.

The Winter session of Parliament begins on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22, during which it is expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.