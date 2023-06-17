‘TMC doors will shut for ever on rebel Independent candidates’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made her party’s stand clear on leaders who are contesting the forthcoming Panchayat elections as Independent candidates after being denied a party ticket by the Trinamool.



Banerjee’s message to the top leaders has been clear as the party’s doors will be closed for these Independent candidates and they will never be inducted into the party. If there are any resentments among these Independent candidates after being denied a ticket by Trinamool, the senior leadership will listen to their grievances. But if they go on to contest, they will never be brought back into the party fold under any circumstance, said TMC leaders.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee held a meeting on the state Panchayat elections where the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior party leaders were also present.

The Trinamool has fielded 85,817 candidates for the July 8 three-tier Panchayat polls in Bengal’s 20 districts and two-tier polls in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) announced on Friday.

During the meeting, it was decided that 50 senior Trinamool Congress leaders will hold area-based political programmes for the next 15-20 days ahead of the Panchayat polls.

After the meeting was over, senior Trinamool leader and party MP Kalyan Banerjee said the Trinamool supremo urged all candidates who have filed nominations as Independent after being denied tickets by the party to withdraw their candidature before June 20. Otherwise, the party will never accept them back.

Banerjee also told the media that the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state has taken a resolution that after the Panchayat election is over, a massive protest will be organised in Delhi with the participation of 10 lakh people from Bengal to pressurise the Centre to clear Bengal’s dues on the account of the Awas Yojana and 100 days’ work scheme dues.

During the entire campaign of Trinamool-e Nabajowar, Abhishek said he would hold a protest in Delhi to get funds from the Centre and also sought support from the people of Bengal.

On the deployment of Central forces in the Panchayat elections, Banerjee said it does not matter whether the election is held amidst the deployment of Central forces or not as Trinamool has massive support from the masses. Regarding pre-poll violence, Abhishek said Trinamool condemns the violence. He also reminded that the party supremo always speaks about peaceful elections.

On Bengal Governor, Banerjee said: “I have respect for the post of Governor. But he should not be politically motivated. The Governor should not go to meet the BJP men and visit the party office. Why didn’t the Governor go to the family members of victims of the recent train accident.”

It was learnt that the TMC supremo also told her party men to urge people to vote for Trinamool in the forthcoming Panchayat elections and also to ensure that not a single vote goes to BJP.