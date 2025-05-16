TMC distances from Saugata’s comment on Operation Sindoor

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has distanced itself from its MP Saugata Roy’s comment on operation ‘Sindoor’ where he described India-Pakistan conflict as “insignificant” and questioned the Centre’s claims of hitting bases in Pakistan.

Roy had said in the media: “This war is not a war at all. The matter is almost comical. Some aerial vehicles, drones went from here to there, missiles went from here to there. There were no major losses… Where were the terrorist bases destroyed?… The Central government should put the proof before the people.”

Roy had also stated that the way India-Pakistan conflict ended was a matter of shame for our country. He also said that India should not have agreed to what US President Donald Trump had said.

The ruling party in Bengal did not however endorse Roy’s statement. On the contrary it said that what Roy said in the media was his personal opinion. In a post on X, the party said: “Let us emphatically state that the statement made by Prof Saugata Roy, MP, is not the opinion of the All India Trinamool Congress.”

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has already called for rallies across the state on May 17 & 18 to pay respect to the jawans who laid down their lives during the India-Pakistan conflict.

TMC also demanded action against a BJP minister from Madhya Pradesh who called Col. Sofiya Qureshi the “sister of terrorists.” In a social media post, Trinamool Congress on Friday said: Within a span of days, we’ve seen not one but two disgraceful assaults on our armed forces by @BJP4India ministers. First, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah spewed communal venom by calling Col. Sofiya Qureshi the “sister of terrorists.” Then, in an equally repugnant display of blind sycophancy, Madhya Pradesh’s Deputy CM Jagdish Devda claimed that the Indian Army bows at the feet of PM @narendramodi. This is a party that places propaganda above patriotism, bigotry above bravery, and servility to one man above service to the nation.”