TMC disbands teachers’ wings ahead of 2026 polls

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday disbanded the state and district committees of its different teachers’ bodies for organisational restructuring in the run-up to the Assembly polls next year.

In a post on X, the party said the dissolution of state and district committees of the teacher bodies at college-university level, secondary-higher secondary school level and primary school level would take place with immediate effect, and the new office-bearers will be named after the Durga Puja-Lakshmi Puja festival.

“In view of organisational restructuring, the state and district committees of WBCUPA (WB College and University Professors’ Association), WB Primary Teachers’ Association, WB Secondary Teachers’ Association are dissolved with immediate effect. The names of newly-appointed state office bearers and district committees will be notified after the festival period,” the party said. No senior TMC leader commented, saying it was merely an organisational matter.