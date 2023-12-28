TMC derides Adhikari for accusing CM of violating ECI guidelines

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit back at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for the latter’s allegation that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is tactfully getting certain police officers posted in the same districts who were supposed to be transferred to other districts as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Adhikari shared an image on social media of what was purportedly a state government order regarding the transfer of Ram Kumar Mondal, WBPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Division-II), Howrah Police Commissionerate, to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Howrah Police Commissionerate.

He wrote on X: “The Order appended herewith highlights the model which would be applied across the State of WB to keep preferred Police Officers posted in districts according to the whims and fancies of the CM, while flouting ECI’s guidelines, so that these Officers can go out of the way to help the TMC Party during the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. This officer is a resident & voter of Howrah district. He was posted in Howrah Police Commissionerate and was about to get transferred to another district, but in a turn of events he has now been transferred to the Special Branch. I would urge @ECISVEEP to kindly take note of such violations and keep strict vigil so that the TMC Party can’t gain unfair advantage by misusing the Administration... @SpokespersonECI”.

Rebutting Adhikari, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote on X: “LoP@SuvenduWB, have you conveniently forgotten how your political master, @BJP4India Govt, deployed Central Forces to manipulate elections in Bengal?

Too bad your tactics backfired in both the 2021 Assembly Elections & the 2023 Panchayat Elections! We know you are afraid of losing 2024 as well. But do you really have to be this petty about it?”