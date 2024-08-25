TMC demands update from CBI in RG Kar case probe

Kolkata: Reminding that ‘justice delayed is justice denied’, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday took to social media claiming it has been 12 days and over 288 hours since the CBI took charge of the probe of rape and murder of the junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

The party wrote on social media that Bengal is still waiting for justice while at the same time shared news-headlines reporting the alleged rape of a minor in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh and alleged sexual assaults on two minor girls in Maharashtra and Delhi.

TMC questioned when will the BJP’s police punish the

perpetrators and when will sexual offences against minor girls and women come to an end. Earlier, when the probe into the rape and murder case at RG Kar was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had set August 18 as the deadline for the CBI to catch the perpetrators. No sooner than the deadline ended, her party began demanding answers from the CBI.

TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev and Sagarika Ghose had recently demanded that the CBI hold a press conference and update people about the progress of the investigation.

They had claimed that their party would not allow the central agency to bury the case and hide the truth.

“What is the CBI doing? It seems they’re keeping their head down just to allow BJP to target the state government and keep spreading a false narrative. None of the Opposition parties are asking even a word to the CBI… Is the CBI trying to bury the case?” Ghose had questioned.