TMC demands UAPA be invoked against Suvendu

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday demanded that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, should be invoked against the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for his “objectionable” statement where he compared the state of affairs in Bengal with that of Bangladesh. TMC launched an attack against BJP over its anti-Bengal approach and slammed the Leader of Opposition for his “anti-national” comments comparing unrest-hit Bangladesh with the democratically-elected Bengal government.

While addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata, TMC leader Arup Chakraborty said: “It is unfortunate to see that the one who has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition by the BJP is making such statements that that is a direct attack on India’s federal structure. Making such a statement means they are engaging in anti-national statements. People like Suvendu Adhikari give lectures on patriotism. He should be booked under UAPA

for his remarks.”

Chakraborty added: “Bangladesh is going through a situation of turbulence and many anti-India statements have emerged from there. Calls are being given to split seven sisters from our country. Those who are praising Bangladesh right now should be the ones who should be sent to Bangladesh instead of innocent Bengali-speaking people from Bengal. The Leader of Opposition has made anti-national statements. If he doesn’t apologise, people will teach him a lesson through the voting box.”