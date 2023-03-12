TMC demands Suvendu’s arrest, says 55 terminated candidates were his recruitees

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded the arrest and interrogation of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by Central probe agencies, alleging that out of the total 842 candidates (Group C staff) terminated following the order of the Calcutta High Court, 55 were recruited by him.



Addressing a Press conference on Sunday, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that Leader of the Opposition, Suvendhu Adhikari had recruited 150 candidates. Out of the total number of terminated candidates, 55 candidates on the termination list were among the 150 recruited by Adhikari.

“Why shouldn’t there be any probe against Suvendu? We demand his immediate arrest and interrogation by ED and CBI,” Kunal said. He added that only a thorough probe will reveal how many more candidates were recruited by the BJP leader who is now training his guns at TMC.

On being told that the list of terminated candidates also includes names of kith and kin of TMC leaders, Kunal said that the party would not shield anyone who is found guilty. He alleged that the name of a former agent of Suvendu, who helped him recruit the candidates, also features in the termination list.

“The name Sanjib Sukul is on the termination list against serial No. 569 and school Bahadurpur Deshapran Siksha Niketan in East Midnapore. His association with Suvendu Adhikari is well known. We want to know who gave him the job. Suvendu should be immediately taken into custody and asked these questions,” he said.

Kunal demanded that Sanjib should also be arrested and be made to sit face-to-face with Adhikari during the interrogation for the truth to come out. Kunal even claimed that there are videos as evidence suggesting that Suvendu recruited candidates.

Alluding to former TMC heavyweight leader and education minister Partha Chatterjee who was suspended from the party for alleged corruption charges in the teacher recruitment scam, Kunal questioned that if TMC can take action against its party leader why can’t the BJP?

Further addressing the question of nepotism in state government jobs, Kunal alleged that during the time of the Left Front government, family members and relatives of every CPI(M) full-time worker got state government jobs, especially in teaching positions in government schools.

He added that people ought to remember the development in the education sector after 2011, which includes establishing several universities. “TMC government took Bengal to the third position in terms of creating new universities,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at the Centre, he said: “Bengal stands second in building universities (since 2011) and is first in developing the schooling system. This includes an increase in enrolment numbers. From shoes to cycles to books to mid-day meals, we are doing everything for our students. While Centre is cutting funds for research and scholarships, the state government is standing by the meritorious students. If there are some mistakes anywhere, the party isn’t standing by those committing the mistakes.”