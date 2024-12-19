TMC demands Shah’s unconditional apology for ‘derogatory’ remarks against BR Ambedkar

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded an unconditional apology from Union Home minister (HM) Amit Shah over his allegedly “derogatory” remarks against BR Ambedkar.

“We demand an UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY from Amit Shah on the floor of Parliament. Anything less is unacceptable,” Trinamool Congress said on social media.

The ruling party in Bengal also said that at a time when the Parliament is observing 75 years of the Indian Constitution, HM Shah showed the audacity of insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar in his Rajya Sabha speech. “Make no mistake, it wasn’t a slip of tongue; it was a deliberate, vile attack rooted in @BJP4India’s deep-seated contempt for the Dalit community. This is the true face of a Party that thrives on CASTE SUPREMACY, SOCIAL DIVISION, and HATRED,” Trinamool Congress in a post on X said. Trinamool MP, Sagarika Ghose in a post on X said: “Shockingly prejudiced remarks by Home Minister @AmitShah insulting BR Ambedkar and ridiculing those who embrace the Ambedkarite worldview.

Shah’s abusive remarks reveal what has been known: the Manu-wadi socially discriminatory mindset of the @BJP4India which only uses the legacy of Babasaheb for politics but scorns what Ambedkar actually stood for- social justice and progress. Shah must tender a public apology. Jai Bhim,

Jai Bharat.” Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev also slammed Shah for his alleged “derogatory” remarks saying: “The comments made by Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday on Babasaheb Ambedkar ji is an insult to this nation. Dr BR Ambedkar was the one who gave us our Constitution and the Home Minister has insulted the Father of the Constitution.”

Condemning Shah’s remark, Dev further added: “One can only imagine what this party would have done to Dalits and Adivasis had they won 400 seats. Under the directives from our leader Mamata Banerjee, we walked out of the Rajya Sabha today…I request the Prime Minister to get rid of his anti-Dalit mindset and focus on the work that his government should be doing for the betterment of Dalits and Adivasis of this country. I strongly condemn the remarks made by Amit Shah.”